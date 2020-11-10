Herders allegedly terrorize farmers near Juba

An influx of herds of cattle in Hele-Pojulu, west of Juba City, has caused tension between farmers and herders in the area.

According to the area chief, armed cattle keepers who arrived in the area over the weekend are intimidating, beating and threatening the farmers.

James Lujang revealed that for the last three days now, the area residents are sleeping in the nearby bushes for fear of attack.

Chief Lujang said the herders are suspected to have come from Jonglei State and Terekeka County of Central Equatoria State.

“Our situation is bad and we are suffering. We can’t stay home. Once they come to your house with their cattle and guns, they want their cattle to graze in the farms,” he told Eye Radio from a hideout at Hele-Pojulu on Monday. “This is our source of survival and now it is destroyed. Our situation is dire.”

Chief Lujang appealed to the government to intervene.

“My message to the government is that security should come and push this herders out of the area,” he added.

In 2017, President Salva Kiir issued a decree ordering cattle keepers to move all their livestock out of the greater Equatoria region.

A committee was also set up to ensure that the animals were returned to their respective states.

However, the decree seems to have not been implemented due to unclear reasons.

