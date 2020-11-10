10th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Bandits kill Lobong’s bodyguard

Bandits kill Lobong’s bodyguard

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

An attacked on a vehicle belonging to the Governor of Eastern Equatoria state has resulted in the death of his bodyguard.

The Toyota land-cruiser hardtop of Governor Louis Lobong was ambushed along the Torit-Kyala road over the weekend.

An officer of the National Security Services died in the attack.

He was killed by unknown bandits in Idolu area.

According to the governor’s press secretary, the deceased was a 22-year old named Lokoro Peter, who was the head driver for the governor.

Orinya Godfrey said the officer was returning to Torit after delivering funds meant for community dialogue in Kyala Payam.

“On their way back to Torit town, they were attacked. One driver was killed instantly,” Godfrey told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The late Lokoro Peter was a private in the National Security Services.

The motive behind the attack is unclear.

However, there have been similar ambushes on major roads across the country.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Juba water suppliers protest against imposed prices 1

Juba water suppliers protest against imposed prices

Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Juba, Kampala resolve border issues 2

Juba, Kampala resolve border issues

Published Friday, November 6, 2020

What South Sudan expects from a Biden presidency 3

What South Sudan expects from a Biden presidency

Published Sunday, November 8, 2020

Fiery Beda pulls no punches, castigates failed SPLM leadership 4

Fiery Beda pulls no punches, castigates failed SPLM leadership

Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Central Bank increases interest rate to 15 percent 5

Central Bank increases interest rate to 15 percent

Published Friday, November 6, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bandits kill Lobong’s bodyguard

Published 1 min ago

Herders allegedly terrorize farmers near Juba

Published 1 hour ago

Renk border remains closed

Published 8 hours ago

Delegates suggest two-term limitation on president

Published Monday, November 9, 2020

Army, police probe recent Malakal ‘targeted’ killings

Published Monday, November 9, 2020

Bright Stars land in Kampala for AFCON match

Published Monday, November 9, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.