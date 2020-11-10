Bandits kill Lobong’s bodyguard

An attacked on a vehicle belonging to the Governor of Eastern Equatoria state has resulted in the death of his bodyguard.

The Toyota land-cruiser hardtop of Governor Louis Lobong was ambushed along the Torit-Kyala road over the weekend.

An officer of the National Security Services died in the attack.

He was killed by unknown bandits in Idolu area.

According to the governor’s press secretary, the deceased was a 22-year old named Lokoro Peter, who was the head driver for the governor.

Orinya Godfrey said the officer was returning to Torit after delivering funds meant for community dialogue in Kyala Payam.

“On their way back to Torit town, they were attacked. One driver was killed instantly,” Godfrey told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The late Lokoro Peter was a private in the National Security Services.

The motive behind the attack is unclear.

However, there have been similar ambushes on major roads across the country.

