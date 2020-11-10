Malakal IDPs demand appointment of Gen Olony

Internally displaced persons in Malakal have protested against what they call targeted killings in the capital of Upper Nile State.

On Thursday, two prominent people, including an army general were killed in cold blood by gunmen in Malakal town.

Brig.-Gen. Arop Okew of the SSPDF and peace activist Juliano Ambrose were shot while returning home from the market.

Two months ago, a public prosecutor was also shot and killed in the market.

In addition, local chiefs and other traditional leaders were also battered by young people while going to attend a land dispute meeting near Malakal airport.

In protest, the displaced now want the government to appoint of the governor of Upper Nile state as a solution to the crimes.

“We are demanding and calling for urgent appointment of the Upper Nile governor, because due to the absence of the governor that is why all these insecurities happened in Malakal,” Sebit Khamis, community leader, told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

They also demand the graduation and the deployment of the unified forces to take over security of Malakal.

“We are demanding the government to reconstitute the state assembly and we are also asking for graduation and deployment of unified forces within and around Malakal to take over the security of the state,” Khamis added.

President Salva Kiir is yet to announce the appointment of a governor of Upper Nile state.

There have been discussions over whether to appoint Johnson Olony – a military general aligned to the SPLA-IO under Dr. Riek Machar.

The 2018 revitalized peace agreement provides for the training and unification of government and opposition soldiers.

According to the permanent ceasefire and security arrangement, the parties are to train and deploy 83, 000 forces needed to form a unified army, national security and police services.

But this has been delayed due to reported lack of funds.

