IDPs flee Cuebet violence

IDPs flee Cuebet violence

Published: 4 hours ago

Cueibet

An area member of parliament says hundreds of displaced persons have fled Cueibet in Lakes State following inter-communal clashes two weeks ago.

The conflict reportedly started between two natives from different sections over the disappearance of a phone.

It then escalated into a communal fighting late November. Three people, including a girl, were killed during the fighting.

Hon. Santino Manyiel, who represents the area at the Lakes State legislative assembly, said the IDPs have camped in Marial-Atem – an area situated between Jok and Aburo.

He stated that the displaced – who are mainly women and children – are living in deplorable conditions without shelter food and water.

“They are just there. They don’t have humanitarian assistance – no water, no food, and no mosquito nets,” Hon Manyiel told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

According to Hon. Manyiel, some of those displaced are inhabitants of Waat, who had sought refuge in Cueibet in 2017 due to a similar incident in their home area.

He asserted that others had settled in the town to seek jobs and access better services such as education and health.

“Unfortunately, where there is congestion by human beings, conflict can arise. So, they are victims of the situation because they are visitors in that area,” he explained.

Hon. Manyiel appealed to humanitarian organizations to intervene, warning the situation may get out of hand soon.

