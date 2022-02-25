IDPs in Juba call on the gov’t to control gangs in the camp

The Internally Displaced Persons at the UN camp in Juba have called on the government to carry out regular police patrols to deter persistent insecurity caused by unruly youth.



The IDPs also raised concerns over increased crimes inside the camp, caused by gang-groups saying they are terrorizing them.

The chairman of the camp – commonly known as PoC-3 – says four young men are in critical condition after sustaining knife injuries in a fight between rival gang groups in the camp.

Borja Madit said the fight started at 9 last evening, and resumed this morning before the police personnel dispersed the youth.

He added that the youth, who were using sticks, stones and machetes often engaged in petty fights posing security threats to their lives.

“There were some disturbances from niggers groups who call themselves gangs. They started fighting yesterday at night and some of their members were injured with knives,” Madit said.

“Four guys who were seriously injured are in the hospital. This morning they also started fighting a bit but the situation is under control because I talked to the police at the checkpoint.”

Borja Madit also said some of the youth are now nursing injuries at a medical facility inside the PoC.

He has also appealed to both the national and Central Equatoria state governments to intervene.

“We need to stay in a peaceful environment so you know these niggers are seriously disturbing people in the camp here. When they fight,” Madit said.

“We try to contain the problem with community watch groups, but sometimes they are not able to intervene effectively because they are unharmed. They are seen as people who cannot do anything.

“I appeal to the Central Equatoria government and the national police as well to avail police personnel and more vehicles here at the checkpoint.

“Now, there is only one car that is patrolling and that is not enough. We need at least five or four patrolling cars that may come to us.”

In 2021, the UN Protection of Civilians sites in Juba was redesigned as camps for internally displaced people under the sovereign protection of the Government of South Sudan.

However, the IDPs called on UN highest leadership to review its decision to withdraw forces from some camps across the country.

They expressed fears over their safety, citing the incomplete implementation of the peace agreement.

The IDPs argued that the parties to the R-ARCSS have not implemented the key protocols in the agreement that can enhance the safe return of the displaced person and withdrawal of UN forces.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter