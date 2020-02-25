Igga begins work as a VP in R-TGoNU

The Vice President James Wani Igga has issued an order forming a committee to organize all the constitutional post holders and civil servants affected by a return to the ten states.

Igga is the chairperson of the National High-Level Committee that was formed immediately after cancellation of the 32 states.

According to the order, the committee in the states will manage the finances and assets of the former 32 states.

The Republican order read out on the state-run TV says the committee for the implementation of the order will be chaired by secretary-generals of the defunct states.

It stipulates that the secretary-general of each state shall setup a state committee to oversee the management of the affairs of respective state pending final reorganization of the ten states.

The committees are to comprise of Director-Generals of Finance, Public Services, Director of Local Government, and heads of organized forces in the respective states.

It is also mandated to approve payments or withdrawals against accounts of their respective states, but not to sign contracts on behalf of the state.

The committees are tasked with presenting to the national ministry of finance regular finance reports regarding payments.

Normal payment of the salaries of the civil servants shall also be done by the committees.

Further, they are mandated to compile an inventory of all vehicles, assets or equipment belonging to the state.

Each committee is tasked with maintaining law and order in all areas of the states.

Igga, who is the chairperson of the National High Level Committee, stated that the state committees shall not have authority to borrow money from the national ministry of finance or any other entity.

He added that the committees shall also make no financial commitment, such as implementation of projects, or recruitment of employees.