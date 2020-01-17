Ignore Mapel Ebola rumors – MoH

The Ministry of Health has dismissed media reports of a suspected Ebola case in Mapel, saying South Sudan is still free of the virus.

Last week, a patient with Ebola-like symptoms was quarantined at the Mapel hospital in Wau State.

But the ministry of health examined the case and found out that the patient tested negative of the virus.

In a statement, the undersecretary urged the public to ignore rumors of the viral disease because it has not been confirmed in the country.

Dr. Makur Koryom also called for cooperation with health workers and immigration officials at entry points.

South Sudan has a porous border with the Democratic Republic of Congo where the country and the World Health Organization is still battling an Ebola outbreak that started in August 2018.

Ebola is a deadly viral disease that causes fever, body aches, diarrhea and sometimes bleeding inside and outside the body.

It is transmitted among humans through close and direct physical contact with infected bodily fluids.