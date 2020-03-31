IGP violates Kiir’s social distancing order

The Inspector-General of Police was spotted over the weekend violating the presidential order banning all public gatherings across the country over coronavirus fears.

This is according to a SSBC video footage seen by Eye Radio.

Last week, President Salva Kiir issued an order banning all social gatherings such as sport events, religious events, social or cultural events among others.

But according to a story run by the state-run SSBC in Sunday’s evening news bulletin, IGP Gen. Majak Akech was seen addressing mourners at a funeral prayer of the Late Monychuen Ater in one of Juba’s suburbs.

At the same event as well, was the former governor of the defunct Western Lakes State Matur Chut.

In his address to the mourners, the IGP appealed to the locals to remain vigilant as the coronavirus spreads rapidly in the neighboring countries.

But according to World Health Organization, it is advisable that people practice social distancing – an observation that was not implemented in the video footage.

In addition, the police department under interior ministry – a docket headed up by Gen. Majak Akech – is among the law enforcement agencies tasked with implementing the presidential order banning public gatherings.

According to Paul Mayom Akech – the minister of interior, who happens to be Majak Akech’s boss – anyone found violating the presidential order on curfew and social gatherings shall be arrested and arraigned before a court of law.