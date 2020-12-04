‘I’m alive’ says Colonel reported killed in Kajo-keji

A South Sudan People’s Defense Forces military officer who was said to be dead has spoken to Eye Radio.

Colonel Gatgueng Biphal has rubbished claims by the SPLA-IO that he died in the line of duty around Kajo-keji area in Central Equatoria state.

“I heard today that they went on radio to state that I have been killed. There is nothing like that, it is a lie,” Col. Gatgueng stated by telephone from his base in Unity state.

On Thursday, the deputy spokesperson of the SPLA-IO, Colonel Lam Paul purported that Colonel Gatgueng was killed in action as government forces allegedly under his command attacked Moroto training centre on Wednesday.

He declared that Gatgueng was directed by the army headquarters in Juba to attack SPLA-IO base, an allegation the SSPDF has denied.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Friday evening, Colonel Gatgueng said he has not left Unity state as insinuated by the SPLA-IO.

“I even heard this thing about 3 days ago, but I’m here in Wangkeay in Mayom County of Unity state,” he affirmed.

“I would like to inform South Sudanese that these are just rumours…and should be treated as tea-talk,” he concluded.

LISTEN: Col. Gatgueng speaks to Eye Radio’s Lin Nelson.

There have been reported clashes between the SPLA-IO and forces under the command of General Moses Lokujo in Kajo-keji area.

The First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar has accused the SSPDF of engaging in a series of ceasefire violations and the SPLM of creating a stalemate in the security sector reforms.

Gen Lokujo recently switched to the SSPDF side and has been named by the ceasefire monitoring body as one of the military officers causing havoc in the county, including blocking access to SPLA-IO training camps and displacing returnees there.

