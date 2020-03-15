15th March 2020
Installation of Archbishop Ameyu remains as planned – Vatican

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla. Credit. Radio Bakhita.

Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla of Torit Diocese is scheduled to be installed as the new Archbishop of Juba on 22 March 2020, the Vatican Embassy in Juba has said.

The Vatican Embassy in Juba for the second time announced that the installation of Archbishop Stephen Ameyu will proceed as planned by the see of Rome.

This revelation was made yesterday at the Vatican Embassy by Msgr. Visvaldas Kulbokas.

The latter was appointed Archbishop of Juba Dioceses by Pope Francis on 12 December 2019. He replaces His Grace Paulino Lokudu Loro, the Archbishop Emeritus.

The appointment of Bishop Ameyu to replace retired Archbishop Lukudu Loro has been facing a lot of challenges since last year when a group of clerics and laymen within the Archdiocese rejected his appointment.

On Tuesday, Archbishop Emeritus Paulino Lukudu criticized the Papal appointment of Bishop Stephen Ameyu, saying his installation “will not work” – echoing what the clerics wrote earlier.

Msgr. Kulbokas, however, says the installation of Archbishop Stephen Ameyu will proceed as planned by the Vatican.

The delegate of the Congregation for the Evangelization of people’s under the mandate of His Holiness Pope Francis made the revelation yesterday in a press conference in Juba.

“The ceremony of official entrance and installation of His Grace the most Reverenced Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla to start his duties as the new Archbishop of Juba is scheduled on Sunday 22nd, March 2020,” said Msgr. Kulbokas.

“I Msgr Visvaldas Kulbokas the delegate of the Congregation for the Evangelization of people’s which act under the mandate of His Holiness Pope Francis came to Juba to follow up the supervision of the preparation for the sub-event.”

“I take this opportunity to invites everyone to come and attend this event on Sunday 22nd March at 10 am at the cathedral of Saint Theresa Kator.”

