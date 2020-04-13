Interstate movements suspended

The High-Level Task Force on COVID-19 has suspended all travels from state to state in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country.

This was resolved on Monday evening during the 23rd meeting of the taskforce in Juba, chaired by the First Vice President Dr.Riek Machar.

The taskforce said it suspended “all passenger internal flights from Juba to the states, from states to Juba and from state to state.”

It also bars “passenger public transport system, both private and public, to and fro Juba, and from state to state.”

The ban will come into effect from midnight on Wednesday, April 15th.

Last month, the government announced a lock-down on the country’s borders and banned international flights as part of preventive measures against the pandemic. But the early restriction had allowed interstate travels.

The task force also disclosed that all 18 samples tested on Sunday returned negative and “26 more tests are running today and the results will be made public as appropriate.”

So far, South Sudan has confirmed four cases of the COVID-19.