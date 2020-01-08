8th January 2020
Japan donates materials worth $4 million for forces

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 12 hours ago

The donations being received at Juba Airport on Dec 07, 2020. Japan embassy/facebook.

The government of Japan has donated in-kind materials worth 4 million US dollars to the National Pre-Transitional Committee to support the implementation of the security arrangements.

The donations will help parties to implement the security arrangements including cantonment, training, and unification of opposition and government forces.

Speaking to reporters at Juba International Airport, Japanese Ambassador to South Sudan, Seiji Okada said the materials will be sent to military training centers.

They include tents, water containers, blankets, sleeping mats, among other items.

“The total amount of in-kind support is 260 metric tons, which is equivalent to 4 million USD,” Okada said. “This is the first arrival because we are bringing the support in seven flights.”

He stressed the need to form a unity government by the February 22  deadline while calling on parties to the peace agreement to speed up the screening and training of the forces.

The Deputy Chairperson of the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC), Gabriel Changson Chang said the peace implementing body is  “very happy to receive this in-kind support from the government of Japan.”

“Those who have been moved from the cantonment areas to the training centers will now get shelters and other necessary materials,” said Changson.

For his part, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Dau Deng thanked the government of Japan for providing the in-kind support.

“The forces will be united by this particular provision by the government of Japan. We appreciated the government of japan for delivering this important contribution,” Deng said.

Training of opposition and government forces as part of reuniting them started in the Bahr-el-Ghazal region last week.

