Jikaw bridge linking Ethiopia – S. Sudan border towns over Sobat river opens

The Ethiopian regional government of Gambella on Saturday inaugurated Jikaw Bridge that links the region with South Sudan.

The Jekaw bridge will link border towns of Gambella region, Jonglei, and Upper Nile in South Sudan.

The bridge is named after the two towns of Jikaw on the bank of the Baro River in Ethiopia and the Sobat river on the South Sudan side.

The regional deputy president, Thakuay Jok, told the gathering during the official opening of the bridge that the bridge will improve trade with neighboring South Sudan.

“We know very well that our neighbors in South Sudan have attained their peace. This bridge will improve trade between the two countries,” Jok stated.

“I believe you will be collecting tax from goods entering South Sudan.”

He said the Gambella region will be linked with Akobo, Nasir, and Maiwut counties of Jonglei and Upper Nile states.

Local media quoted Jok as saying the bridge has connected the eastern and western bank of Baro River in Ethiopia and Sobat River in South Sudan.

He added that the bridge will also ease transport within the Gambella region.

For his part, the regional president, Omot Ojulu, revealed that the Gambella region has not witnessed tangible development in the country for many years.

The bridge was constructed by the Chinese Company – Zhejiang Bayong Highway Engineering Co Ltd.

The company stressed that the bridge can carry 55 tons of goods.

According to Company Engineer, Abdussalam Yasin, the construction of the bridge and road was financed by the Ethiopian government at over 1.4 billion Ethiopian Birr, about $35 million.

In February 2017, President Salva Kiir and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn signed in Juba agreements to strengthen cooperation on security, trade, and development along the borders.

They agreed to construct roads linking Gambella to Paluoch through Pagak.

The joint communiqué also mentioned the construction of another road that will connect Ethiopia’s Dima to Jonglei’s capital, Bor, via Raad and Boma in Greater Pibor.

South Sudan is also expected to receive electricity from Ethiopia.

The two countries further plan to share expertise in health, energy, and communication, information, and the media.

Last week in Juba, President Salva Kiir, and Hailemariam Desalegn, the Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia and the Special Envoy of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed agreed to expedite the implementation of the previously signed agreements.

The two leaders talked about how to integrate the joint developmental projects between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The particular underscored the urgency of constructing the Gambella-Akobo-Bor road project.

