Jonglei governor comes under fire over bank account

A civil society activist based in Jonglei has criticized the state governor for opening an official bank account in Juba meant for remitting the state revenues.

“The letter ordering the opening of Personal Income Tax account with Ecobank by the governor and his staff is really contradicting the financial system of managing state revenues,” argues David Garang Goch, chairperson of Jonglei Civil Society Network.

On Jan 8, 2021, Governor Denay Chagor ordered humanitarian agencies and companies operating in the state to remit taxes directly to the new bank account.

The new account at Ecobank in Juba is reportedly affiliated with a foreign bank based in the United States.

According to a letter addressed to all national and international non-government organizations and companies, Governor Chagor did not specify the reason for the move.

Activist Goch went on to urge the governor to reverse his decision, saying it is a violation of the Public Financial Management and Accountability Act, 2011.

“The block account is always opened by the director general of the ministry of finance and sometimes the director general for administration in the ministry of finance,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

Jonglei State Personal Income Taxes were previously paid through Kush Bank in the capital, Bor.

Many residents of Jonglei online have condemned the move, saying there was no need for tax payer’s money to be paid in Juba.

According to the Public Financial Management and Accountability Act, 2011, the Director General for Accounts shall be responsible for the compilation and management of the accounts of the Government, the custody and safety of public money and all the resources of the Government.

“Governor may go today and the state revenue account will remain as the same. So, the only people who always remain in the ministry are the director generals because they are civil servants and they will always be there,” he added.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach governor Denay for comment were not immediately successful.

