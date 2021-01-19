19th January 2021
Terekeka communities resolve recent deadly conflicts

Terekeka communities resolve recent deadly conflicts

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Participants to the peace dialogue at a session in Terekeka at the weekend | Credit | Vicky Angelo

Communities in Terekeka, Central Equatoria State, have resolved to establish mobile courts to try suspected perpetrators of the recent cattle raids.

The returning of cattle to the rightful owners and the establishment of the mobile courts were some of the key resolutions agreed upon during the just-concluded peace and reconciliation conference in Terekeka County.

“The conference resolved to establish mobile courts that will be supported by the organized forces,” said Anania Siyanga Peter, member of the Impact Response Committee – a group of youth tasked with identifying the root causes of conflict among the Mundari communities.

Other recommendations include returning of raided livestock, mostly cattle and goats.

There have been violent incidents among the Mundari cattle keepers for about 3 months now.

Tensions began in October 2020, after the killing of the son of former Central Equatoria governor, Clement Wani Konga.

Unknown armed bandits kidnapped and later killed Lawrence Clement at an area called Mantogu between Juba and Terekeka County.

This reportedly resulted in revenge clashes where three people got killed at a cattle camp near Jebel Ladu.

Security forces were then deployed to quell the situation, but violence escalated into other areas of Central Equatoria State.

Three weeks ago, 13 people of Terekeka origin died following a cattle-related conflict in Lainya County.

The state governor, Emmanuel Anthony Adil, then formed a committee to reconcile the Mundari communities.

The committee, headed up by the archbishop of the Central Equatoria State Internal Province, was later tasked with visiting various sections of Terekeka and to come up with tangible solutions to the conflicts.

Since November 2020, communal clashes among Terekeka inhabitants have so far led to the death of over 50 people, according to officials.

In Juba alone, more than 15 people died and hundreds were displaced to schools and churches last month.

This prompted the national police service in Juba to forcefully return the cattle keepers and their animals to their places of origin.

