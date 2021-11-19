Jonglei police caution motorists against over speeding

Police in Jonglei State have cautioned motorists against speeding along the Juba-Bor road.



The warning comes days after two separate accidents along the highway left one person dead and scores injured.

Jonglei Police commissioner, Major-Gen. Joseph Mayen blamed the accident on reckless driving on the road, which is under construction.

“You know the road became very smooth and left the drivers to drive recklessly but they don’t know that cars are made with metals, they are not human beings,” Major-Gen. Joseph told Eye Radio.

“Drivers should drive very carefully because when they are driving, they are carrying people and when cars overturn, it is a disaster.

“I advise the drivers from Juba up to Yei or from Yei to Juba, they should drive very slowly, they should drive very carefully also.”

Once fully constructed, officials say the Juba-Bor road will be one of the longest four-lane dual carriage highways in East and Central Africa.

