19th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News | States   |   Torit hospital runs out of health care workers

Torit hospital runs out of health care workers

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 8 hours ago

Dr. John Isaac, Medical Director of Torit State Hospital speaking to Eye Radio in Torit on Wednesday 17th Nov 2021 | Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

Authorities at Torit State Hospital in Eastern Equtoria State has said the facility is experiencing shortages of health workers.

The medical director of the public health facility says it offers services to about 200,000 people across the state.

On a daily bases, Dr. John Isaac says the hospital attends to approximately 400 patients a day.

However, there are only five lab technicians, 33 nurses and fewer midwives and clinical officers.

“The number of health workers in Torit hospital is supposed to be 88 and this is the one our partners are supporting with incentives and you can see it is not enough at least the number should be between 200 – 300,” Dr Isaac told Eye Radio in Torit.

“The area we are facing acute shortage in include the lab technicians. In the lab, we have only five lab technicians who are doing the work and we need to divide this into three shifts and you end up dividing them one per shift and the work load is too much.”

Torit State Hospital was established in 1948 as a primary healthcare unit and was upgraded around 1980s into a civil hospital.

After the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement in 2005, the hospital was again upgraded into a state hospital.

It has the capacity of about150 beds with a total of 320 health workers.

Popular Stories
Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny 1

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination 2

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers 3

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers

Published Saturday, November 13, 2021

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody 4

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits 5

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Three soldiers arrested after invading Lologo police station

Published 3 hours ago

Nomadic herders call for joint market in Upper Nile state

Published 4 hours ago

Man handed 7 years for defiling ten-year-old stepdaughter

Published 4 hours ago

UNICEF welcomes release of child soldiers in Lakes state

Published 6 hours ago

Cattle should not be a curse, but a blessing – FAO

Published 6 hours ago

Elections to take place as planned in 2023 – Kiir

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.