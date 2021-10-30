Juba-Bor highway: Fish business booms in Mangalla

Tarmacked Juba-Bor highway has improved the fishing business in Mangalla County in Central Equatoria state, fish traders have said.

The Juba-Bor highway is currently under construction.

Once completed, the road will be the first ever longest tarmacked road in the region, and expected to reduce the price of commodities in the country.

The new road project is a good news to many in South Sudan as most roads in the country are covered with potholes and unstable bridges.

This has caused loss of business due to inefficient means of goods transportation.

Most South Sudanese depend on road and river transport.

Some fish traders in Mangalla Country told Eye Radio on Saturday that they are now enjoying the dividends of the already built tarmacked Juba -Bor highway.

Zharah Abdulashame, a Sudanese national who have settled in Juba says the road has doubled their profits in fish business.

She thanked the Africa Resource Corporation (ARC) for constructing a very wide-road that she said has minimized road accidents.

“This road has helped us a lot, it has provided us with security, the cars can reach us in a short time and the fish always reach the market when still fresh,”Zharah told Eye Radio.

“If somebody wants anything from Juba or if he/she is sick, it takes a short time for the person to reach Juba. Even if you need anything from Juba, you can just call on the phone then it will be transported to you in a short time.

“The road has helped us 200%, and I thanked the company [ARC] that built this road in a very good way. Now, there are no more road accidents and there is control over speed, the width of each lane is big and it can accommodate more cars and motorbikes, so there is no loss of life since the road was built.”

Garang Riak Garang, who comes from Jonglei state, says he started his fishing business at the age of 17.

He says the road has brought Mangalla closer to the market in Juba.

“We are happy about the road because the road is now ok. Our cars can’t get stuck again, they can reach safely and they can’t spoil. There is no insecurity. The place is now safe and Juba is even closer now,” Garang Riak said.

Jacob Nyinakujai from Jonglei has been a fish trader since 2013.

He said he is so happy for the construction of the road that has eased their business.

“We are happy with the tarmacked road. Now, there is not much worry about dry fish getting destroyed because of bad roads. We are taking these dry fish as far as Uganda in Arua, it’s a long distance but now since a bad part of the road has been tarmacked, we have no problem,” Jacob said.

South Sudan has only around 300 kilometers of paved roads of which a third are in the capital city of Juba.

The 192-km Juba-Nimule highway is one of the paved roads in the country, costing US$ 220m to build.

Road linking South Sudan’s northern town, Renk, is also tarmacked.

In 2020, the government has embarked on a road construction project that will see the road networks linking Juba to Bor in Jonglei state and Rumbek in Lakes state constructed.

China’s Exim Bank will make available US$ 1bn for the project.

