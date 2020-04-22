22nd April 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Juba executed 11 last year – Amnesty International

Juba executed 11 last year – Amnesty International

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

Martin Amar Deng is one of those executed in Juba in February 2019 | Credit | Manyual Marou/Facebook

A human rights watchdog has accused South Sudan of executing over 10 people amid a decline in global executions last year.

Amnesty International says the execution of the 11 people, is the highest number recorded since independence in 2011.

It says other countries, including Iraq, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia implemented the death penalty.

The rights group argues that these countries failed to publish or provide official information on their use of the death penalty, highlighting the lack of transparency around the practice from many governments.

“The death penalty is an abhorrent and inhuman punishment, and there is no credible evidence that it deters crime more than prison terms,” said Clare Algar, the Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, and Policy.

Reacting to the statement, the minister of information – Michael Makuei – questioned the timing of the accusation.

He described Amnesty International as a group of people who are out to derail the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Worldwide, 106 countries have abolished the death penalty in law for all crimes and 142 countries have abolished the death penalty in law or practice.

However, Amnesty called on all states to abolish the death penalty.

The penal code of South Sudan allows for the use of the death penalty for bearing false witness resulting in an innocent person’s execution, terrorism or banditry, insurgency or sabotage resulting in death, aggravated drug trafficking and treason.

President Salva Kiir has imposed an indefinite moratorium on death sentences.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gov’t “cancels” income tax 1

Gov’t “cancels” income tax

Published Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Makuei suspends SSBC director 2

Makuei suspends SSBC director

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement 3

CEPO blasts official over disappointing statement

Published Thursday, April 16, 2020

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst 4

Machar ‘abandons’ peace for COVID-19 – political analyst

Published Friday, April 17, 2020

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force 5

COVID-19 suspect sneaks out, says task force

Published Sunday, April 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Angelina snubs parliamentary summon

Published 3 hours ago

5 million masks to be produced locally

Published 4 hours ago

Parliament operating illegally-Yakani

Published 4 hours ago

Nine killed in Terekeka communal clashes

Published 5 hours ago

Mountain hikers warned

Published 5 hours ago

Juba executed 11 last year – Amnesty International

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd April 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.