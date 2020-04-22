Juba executed 11 last year – Amnesty International

A human rights watchdog has accused South Sudan of executing over 10 people amid a decline in global executions last year.

Amnesty International says the execution of the 11 people, is the highest number recorded since independence in 2011.

It says other countries, including Iraq, Yemen, and Saudi Arabia implemented the death penalty.

The rights group argues that these countries failed to publish or provide official information on their use of the death penalty, highlighting the lack of transparency around the practice from many governments.

“The death penalty is an abhorrent and inhuman punishment, and there is no credible evidence that it deters crime more than prison terms,” said Clare Algar, the Amnesty International’s Senior Director for Research, Advocacy, and Policy.

Reacting to the statement, the minister of information – Michael Makuei – questioned the timing of the accusation.

He described Amnesty International as a group of people who are out to derail the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Worldwide, 106 countries have abolished the death penalty in law for all crimes and 142 countries have abolished the death penalty in law or practice.

However, Amnesty called on all states to abolish the death penalty.

The penal code of South Sudan allows for the use of the death penalty for bearing false witness resulting in an innocent person’s execution, terrorism or banditry, insurgency or sabotage resulting in death, aggravated drug trafficking and treason.

President Salva Kiir has imposed an indefinite moratorium on death sentences.