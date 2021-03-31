Juba police release over 20 detained protesters

Police in Juba released 22 detained protesters who had taken to the streets following the death of singer Trisha Cee and a boda-boda rider on Monday.This is according to Jame Kolok, the Executive Director of the Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance who was among those freed last evening.

The activists, mourners and youths gathered at Mobil roundabout in Juba to demand answers on how the government is going to fix the health sector especially at the Juba Teaching hospital after the death of Trisha.

Friends and family members blamed her death partly on the slow services being offered at the country’s main referral hospital.

Other protesters raised the issue of blood bank being non-operational and access for form eight from police to access medical service in both public and private hospitals.

The protesters carried placards that read: “Do not kill us, “Juba Teaching hospital is killing us,” among others.

The police then started making individual arrests by picking on those they believed to be the ring leaders.

Before the protest was stopped 22 of the protesters were picked by the police and whisk away to Juba police station.

Among those taken to the police station are Jame Kolok, Executive Director of the Foundation for Democracy and Accountable Governance, Wani Michael, Executive Director of OKAY Africa, and Manase Mathiang, a youth activist.

Others include Deng Forbes, AK Jay, Comedian Feel Free, AK Dan, Baby Boy, Monde Lual, Francis Losuk, Promoter Biggy, Presenter Big Sam, Nelly and Emma.But according to Jame Kolok, police freed all the 22 protesters detained on Tuesday.

“We have been incarcerated for almost more than eight hours but I can confirm to you that all of us, 22 of us have been released, 22 in a sense that 20 gentleman and two young ladies who are all with us,” Kolok said.

“Right now everybody has gone to their various places.”

