21st December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Juba teachers threaten to strike over new salary structure

Juba teachers threaten to strike over new salary structure

Author: Elshiekh Chol | Published: 16 hours ago

A file picture of a teacher in South Sudan. Each teacher gets as little as 1,500 Pounds | Credit | Courtesy

The Teacher’s Union in Central Equatoria State has threatened to lay down their tools if the state government fails to implement the new salary structure.

The teachers say the government should first address their demands before Christmas this month.

Their demands include implementation of the new salaries structure as directed by the President Kiir order in July 2021.

They also rejected any omission of any column from the new salary structure and payment of teacher’s allowances.

According to the Secretary General of Teachers Union in state, if the government failed to comply with their demands they would strike.

Mr. Justine Walak says teachers have given the government a deadline up 23rd of this month to meet their demands.

He says failure of the government to comply with the demands teachers will not report to schools as of Monday 3rd January 2021.

“We had a meeting yesterday of the General assembly of teachers and teachers totally rejected the payment of the new salary structure by omitting those columns out,” Mr. Walak told Eye Radio on Saturday.

“In the resolution we gave the government up to 23rd of this month to comply, failure to do so all the teachers they will not report to schools after the Christmas break from date 3rd January.’’

Currently on air

06:00:00 - 08:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat 1

Two killed in clash over land dispute in Gumbo Sherikat

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S 2

S Sudanese philanthropist killed in the U.S

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

S Sudan takes control of its lower airspace 10 years after independence 3

S Sudan takes control of its lower airspace 10 years after independence

Published Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers 4

Governor Adil vows to continue demolition of illegal settlers

Published Thursday, December 16, 2021

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba 5

Ministry of Roads, City Council to build alternative roads in Juba

Published Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Aid worker killed in road ambush in Duk County of Jonglei

Published 13 hours ago

Gov’t, FAO dispatch team to investigate fish disease in Aweil

Published 13 hours ago

President Kiir cancels Lui trip over new COVID wave

Published 16 hours ago

Juba teachers threaten to strike over new salary structure

Published 16 hours ago

Jonglei civil servants urged to embrace dialogue, not rioting

Published 16 hours ago

71-year-old widow calls on Kiir’s land committee to rescue her

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.