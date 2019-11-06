Jubek lawmakers worried about rising juvenile crimes

Jubek state parliamentarians have raised a concern over the increase of street children and the rise of juvenile crimes in Juba.

The state parliament notes that for the past 10 years, there has been an increase in juvenile offenses and the destitute around different markets and bus parks in the capital, Juba.

The MPs particularly pointed out the number of abandoned children in Konyo-konyo, Suk Libya, Kuburi Habuba, Shirikaat, Gumbo, and Malakia.

In a motion raised by Hon. Peter Duku Wani, children between the ages of 8 – 17 are sniffing glue, snatching handbags, phones and food around the city.

“In the markets, you see children drinking alcohol, robbing, pick-pocketing and committing other crimes,” Hon. Duku said.

The MP, backed up by five others, also raised concerns over the rise of juvenile gang groups that have been terrorizing the neighborhoods through machete fights.

They expressed fear that –if not addressed – groups such as Toronto Boys and DMX will continue to pose security threats and increase incidents of gender-based violence in Juba.

Hon. Duku, who is also the chairperson for the Committee on Security and Public order at Jubek state assembly said:

“The big surprising thing is that as they graduate from childhood, they become a security risk. They grow into these boys called Toronto.”

Past reports showed that more children are running away from their homes due to poor parenting and economic crisis which has made some parents unable to cater for their needs.