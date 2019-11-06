6th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Jubek lawmakers worried about rising juvenile crimes

Jubek lawmakers worried about rising juvenile crimes

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 11 mins ago

Street children [bottom right] sniff glue at Konyokonyo market in Juba | Credit | Juba in the Making

Jubek state parliamentarians have raised a concern over the increase of street children and the rise of juvenile crimes in Juba.

The state parliament notes that for the past 10 years, there has been an increase in juvenile offenses and the destitute around different markets and bus parks in the capital, Juba.

The MPs particularly pointed out the number of abandoned children in Konyo-konyo, Suk Libya, Kuburi Habuba, Shirikaat, Gumbo, and Malakia.

In a motion raised by Hon. Peter Duku Wani, children between the ages of 8 – 17 are sniffing glue, snatching handbags, phones and food around the city.

“In the markets, you see children drinking alcohol, robbing, pick-pocketing and committing other crimes,” Hon. Duku said.

The MP, backed up by five others, also raised concerns over the rise of juvenile gang groups that have been terrorizing the neighborhoods through machete fights.

They expressed fear that –if not addressed – groups such as Toronto Boys and DMX will continue to pose security threats and increase incidents of gender-based violence in Juba.

Hon. Duku, who is also the chairperson for the Committee on Security and Public order at Jubek state assembly said:

“The big surprising thing is that as they graduate from childhood, they become a security risk. They grow into these boys called Toronto.”

Past reports showed that more children are running away from their homes due to poor parenting and economic crisis which has made some parents unable to cater for their needs.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army Gen. beats up female reporters with camera tripod 1

Army Gen. beats up female reporters with camera tripod

Published Thursday, October 31, 2019

Gen. Cirilo passes on 2

Gen. Cirilo passes on

Published Thursday, October 31, 2019

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection 3

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Gov’t to release peace funds, finally – Kiir 4

Gov’t to release peace funds, finally – Kiir

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil 5

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jubek lawmakers worried about rising juvenile crimes

Published 11 mins ago

Leaders still avoid Ebola screening at JIA

Published 3 hours ago

Kiir tells Speaker to build bigger parliament building

Published 17 hours ago

Gov’t offers $40m for security arrangements

Published 20 hours ago

Refugee advocate calls for U.S. engagement ahead of 12 Nov deadline

Published 20 hours ago

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.