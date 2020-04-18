Justice minister suspends some criminal proceedings

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has suspended for 30 days some criminal proceedings of minor offenses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to a circular issued on Friday halting the initiation of criminal proceedings for some offenses under the Penal Code of 2008.

The circular obtained by Eye Radio cites section 309 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act 2008 for suspending some of the proceedings.

Minister Ruben Madol Arol says the suspension is one of the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among persons under arrest in police custody and prisons, pending investigations or awaiting trials.

He directed all Directors of Legal Administrations in the states to confine initiation of criminal proceedings only to offenses specified as follows:

Offenses against the state, offenses against public order, offenses by or relating to public servants, offenses of contempt of the lawful authority of public servant, offenses relating to the administration of justice, offenses affecting public health, safety and conveniences, offenses relating to death, offenses relating to bodily injury and intimidation, offenses of rape and other sexual offenses against morality, and offenses involving infringement of liberty, dignity, privacy or reputation.

This means the initiation of criminal proceedings of the other crimes not enumerated above is to be pended until.

The justice minister says the moratorium shall last for 30 days unless renewed.