25th November 2020
Kajo-keji: soldiers urged to vacate public buildings

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 4 hours ago

Civilians fleeing Kajo Keji county, toward the southern border with Uganda, April 27, 2017. © 2017 Jason Patinkin

Two religious leaders from Kajo-keji are calling on the government and the opposition parties to order the withdrawal of their forces from schools, churches that they have occupied in the area.

According to Bishop Joseph Aba Duduka of Liwolo Diocese, the forces of the SPLA-IO and those loyal to Gen. Moses Lokujo are still living in these public spaces.

Bishop Aba says this is preventing civilians from returning home.

“The forces pose security threat. If this issue is addressed and the organized forces are taken to their respective places in barracks people will return to their respective homes,” said upon arrival at Juba International Airport on Tuesday.

Clashes between government and opposition forces under Thomas Cirilo have displaced hundreds of civilians to refugee camps in neighbouring Uganda.

Last week, the ceasefire monitoring body, CTSSAM-VM identified General Moses Lokujo who recently defected to the SSPDF as being responsible for the recent displacement of civilians around Kajo-Keji area.

Gen. Lokujo who switched sides from the SPLA-IO to the SSPDF in September is said to have also blocked access to a military training camp.

It said Liwolo in the western part of Kajo-keji is among areas severely affected by the violence.

Reverend Emmanuel Murye Modi of Kajo-keji Diocese says the civil population should be encouraged to resume their normal lives.

He says this is possible if they see total peace and tools for cultivation.

