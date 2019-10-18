Kiir, cleaner are equal before the law, leaders reminded

A law professor at the University of Juba has called upon the law enforcement agencies to uphold the supremacy of the laws of South Sudan.

Early this month, Amnesty International said South Sudanese authorities have allowed impunity to flourish over serious human rights violations.

The human rights body said prosecutors only follow the directives of the executive, and in the absence of such directives, they do not investigate serious crimes.

Professor Geri Raimondo, former president of South Sudan High Court, says the practice of releasing suspects from police custody without charges is a crime against the laws of South Sudan.

Geri reminds leaders of the 2011 Transitional Constitution which stipulates that all are equal before the law, and they are entitled to the equal protection of the law without discrimination.

“Those who go to the police cells and remove their relatives from the police cells are violators of justice system in South Sudan and that is a crime provided in the penal code act,” Prof. Raimondo told Eye Radio.

“Article 3 of our Constitution is talking about the supremacy of the law. It means the rule of law not rule of men. Supremacy of the law means nobody is above the law.

“Our President and a cleaner at the hospital are all equal before the law. I repeat: our President Salva Kiir Mayardit and a cleaner in the hospital are equal before the law.”

The former high court president added that when court decisions are passed against men in uniforms, they resort to death threats, making it difficult for ordinary citizens to get justice.

“If a man in uniform occupies your plot, they are always using the jungle laws, producing guns to prevent the executions of the court order if the court ruled in favor of the owner of land.”

The conflict has largely wiped out the formal justice sector in conflict areas and squandered investments that have been made into the development of rule of law over the past decade, according to reports.