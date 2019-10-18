18th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   All peace parties to meet in Juba on Saturday

All peace parties to meet in Juba on Saturday

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

President Salva Kiir and shake SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar hold hands during their first meeting in Addis Ababa.

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement have agreed to meet in Juba on Saturday to resolve the outstanding issues, according to the interim chairperson of the peace monitoring body – R-JMEC.

The outstanding issues include the number and boundaries of states, the allocation of ministerial portfolios, and cantonment of forces before the November 12 dateline.

“In my consultations with the parties yesterday, they tentatively agreed to hold a meeting this Saturday to address some of the outstanding issues,” Amb. Njoroge said at the 10th meeting of RJMEC in Juba on Thursday.

Last week, the main opposition group – SPLM-IO – said it would not be part of the coalition government without the security arrangements in place.

Registration, cantonment and deployment of unified forces are a condition that have to be met before SPLM-IO Chairman Dr. Riek Machar returns to Juba for the establishment of the much-awaited unity government.

Popular Stories
Three soldiers die from poor cantonment conditions 1

Three soldiers die from poor cantonment conditions

Published Monday, October 14, 2019

Locals allow Chinese to use their murram, finally 2

Locals allow Chinese to use their murram, finally

Published Saturday, October 12, 2019

Kiir, Museveni tell Sudanese leaders to stabilize Sudan 3

Kiir, Museveni tell Sudanese leaders to stabilize Sudan

Published Monday, October 14, 2019

Pay soldiers, end night crimes, gov’t told 4

Pay soldiers, end night crimes, gov’t told

Published Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Regional leaders converge on Juba 5

Regional leaders converge on Juba

Published Monday, October 14, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

30 S Sudanese released from Sudanese prisons

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir, cleaner are equal before the law, leaders reminded

Published 8 hours ago

All peace parties to meet in Juba on Saturday

Published 8 hours ago

Maban witnesses “unprecedented flooding”

Published 10 hours ago

Luol Deng retires from NBA after 15 seasons

Published 15 hours ago

NRA ceases announcing monthly collections

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.