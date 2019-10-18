All peace parties to meet in Juba on Saturday

The parties to the revitalized peace agreement have agreed to meet in Juba on Saturday to resolve the outstanding issues, according to the interim chairperson of the peace monitoring body – R-JMEC.

The outstanding issues include the number and boundaries of states, the allocation of ministerial portfolios, and cantonment of forces before the November 12 dateline.

“In my consultations with the parties yesterday, they tentatively agreed to hold a meeting this Saturday to address some of the outstanding issues,” Amb. Njoroge said at the 10th meeting of RJMEC in Juba on Thursday.

Last week, the main opposition group – SPLM-IO – said it would not be part of the coalition government without the security arrangements in place.

Registration, cantonment and deployment of unified forces are a condition that have to be met before SPLM-IO Chairman Dr. Riek Machar returns to Juba for the establishment of the much-awaited unity government.