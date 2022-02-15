15th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

President Salva Kiir speaking during swearing-in of Moses Makur as New Governor of the Central Bank on 4th Jan-2022. Photo. PPU

President Salva Kiir has relieved Lake state’s legal advisor, four ministers, and three commissioners, appointing their successors in a mini-reshuffle last evening.

In a decree read out on the state-owned television on Monday, Kiir relieved the state advisor on legal affairs, John Sebit Magok, the minister of local government and law enforcement, Benjamin Makuer Mabor, and the Minister of Housing and Public Utility, Majur Mayom Awan.

Others are Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development, Deborah Akech Kuchniin and, Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kongor Deng Kongor.

Kiir appointed Benjamin Makuer Mabor as the state legal affairs Advisor, Chol Kotwel Malong, Minister of Local Government and law enforcement, Maweth Manuer Kok, and Minister of Housing and Public Utilities.

Jok Ayom Majak was Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development and Nelson Makoi Makur as Minister of General Education and Instruction.

In the same decree president Kiiir relieved Mapuor Malek Arop-Rumbek East County commissioner, Arop Kumbai Dhalbeny of Rumbek North County and Johnson Malual Achiek of Yirol East County.

The president appointed Samuel Mading Gag as commissioner of Rumbek East County, Isaac Mayiik Loi, for Rumbek North County and Manyang Luk Lueth as commissioner of Yirol East County.

Kiir relived Marko Tong Aliet from his role as Deputy Chairperson, employees’ justice chamber commission and appointed Mapuor Malek Malual as his successor.

All the state constitutional post holders relieved and appointed are from the SPLM-IG.

The decrees did not mention why president Kiir effected the changes in Lake State.

Popular Stories
Atoroba crowned Azande King 1

Atoroba crowned Azande King

Published Wednesday, February 9, 2022

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists 2

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Published Thursday, February 10, 2022

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area 3

17 reported killed in Ruweng Administrative Area

Published Sunday, February 13, 2022

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl 4

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl

Published Monday, February 14, 2022

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle 5

Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle

Published 12 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

EU Ambassador doubts viability of 2023 elections

Published 2 hours ago

Sudan’s Daglo in Juba to assess progress in R-ARCSS

Published 6 hours ago

UNHCR reopens base to facilitate return of refugees in EES

Published 8 hours ago

MSF condemns killing of nurse, suspends work in Abyei

Published 9 hours ago

UNDP donates 14 trucks & 7 Land cruisers to the Ministry of Justice

Published 11 hours ago

Overcrowded Torit Prison threatens disease outbreak, officials alert

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.