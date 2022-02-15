Kiir fires state officials in Lakes’ mini reshuffle

President Salva Kiir has relieved Lake state’s legal advisor, four ministers, and three commissioners, appointing their successors in a mini-reshuffle last evening.

In a decree read out on the state-owned television on Monday, Kiir relieved the state advisor on legal affairs, John Sebit Magok, the minister of local government and law enforcement, Benjamin Makuer Mabor, and the Minister of Housing and Public Utility, Majur Mayom Awan.

Others are Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development, Deborah Akech Kuchniin and, Minister of General Education and Instruction, Kongor Deng Kongor.

Kiir appointed Benjamin Makuer Mabor as the state legal affairs Advisor, Chol Kotwel Malong, Minister of Local Government and law enforcement, Maweth Manuer Kok, and Minister of Housing and Public Utilities.

Jok Ayom Majak was Minister of Labor, Public Service and Human Resource Development and Nelson Makoi Makur as Minister of General Education and Instruction.

In the same decree president Kiiir relieved Mapuor Malek Arop-Rumbek East County commissioner, Arop Kumbai Dhalbeny of Rumbek North County and Johnson Malual Achiek of Yirol East County.

The president appointed Samuel Mading Gag as commissioner of Rumbek East County, Isaac Mayiik Loi, for Rumbek North County and Manyang Luk Lueth as commissioner of Yirol East County.

Kiir relived Marko Tong Aliet from his role as Deputy Chairperson, employees’ justice chamber commission and appointed Mapuor Malek Malual as his successor.

All the state constitutional post holders relieved and appointed are from the SPLM-IG.

The decrees did not mention why president Kiir effected the changes in Lake State.

