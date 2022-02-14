Man kills brother in-law in Aweil

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal’s Aweil town have detained a 50-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother-in-law over the weekend.

Suspect Aney Diang Diing reportedly used a stick to kill Deng Atak Deng who was 40 years old.

The incident is said to have been committed at around 8am on Sunday in Warak, a residential area in Aweil Town.

According to the state police spokesperson Captain Guot Akol, the motive of the killing is unclear.

But Captain Guot says the police are investigating suspect Atak Deng who is currently in detention in Aweil town.

“Anei Diang Diing 50 years old killed his in-law Deng Atak Deng 40 years oldand we managed to apprehend the suspect who is now with us and investigation is going on to establish the fact”, Captain told Eye Radio on Monday from Aweil.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported in Aweil.

Last year, a 48-year-old man was arrested for killing his father-in-law in a dispute over unpaid bride price in Aweil North County.