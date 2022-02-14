14th February 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News | States   |   Man kills brother in-law in Aweil

Man kills brother in-law in Aweil

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 44 seconds ago

Captain Guot Guot Akol, the state Police spokesperson - credit | Charles Wote/Eye Radio | January 27, 2022

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal’s Aweil town have detained a 50-year-old man for allegedly killing his brother-in-law over the weekend.

Suspect Aney Diang Diing reportedly used a stick to kill Deng Atak Deng who was 40 years old.

The incident is said to have been committed at around 8am on Sunday in Warak, a residential area in Aweil Town.

According to the state police spokesperson Captain Guot Akol, the motive of the killing is unclear.

But Captain Guot says the police are investigating suspect Atak Deng who is currently in detention in Aweil town.

“Anei Diang Diing 50 years old killed his in-law Deng Atak Deng 40 years oldand we managed to apprehend the suspect who is now with us and investigation is going on to establish the fact”, Captain told Eye Radio on Monday from Aweil.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported in Aweil.

Last year, a 48-year-old man was arrested for killing his father-in-law in a dispute over unpaid bride price in Aweil North County.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir 1

10 soldiers killed in rival SPLA-IO factions clashes in Nasir

Published Monday, February 7, 2022

Atoroba crowned Azande King 2

Atoroba crowned Azande King

Published Wednesday, February 9, 2022

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists 3

S. Sudan police issue new traffic fines for motorists

Published Thursday, February 10, 2022

Lakes: Defiant armed youth shot 2 SSPDF, 3 police officers dead 4

Lakes: Defiant armed youth shot 2 SSPDF, 3 police officers dead

Published Friday, February 11, 2022

Plane carrying exam papers crash-lands in Abyei 5

Plane carrying exam papers crash-lands in Abyei

Published Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Man kills brother in-law in Aweil

Published 44 seconds ago

Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl

Published 34 mins ago

JCC Mayor asks residents to help fight “Toronto boys”

Published 1 hour ago

Over 50,000 sit for Certificate of Primary Examination countrywide

Published 3 hours ago

Lobong raises alarm over fresh herders arrivals in EES

Published 5 hours ago

48-year-old man arrested for molesting teenager in Juba

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th February 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.