Man sentenced to death for defiling, killing 13-year-old girl

The High Court in Juba has sentenced a 27-year-old man to death for defiling and killing a 13-year-old girl.



Amos Pitia Henry, 27, committed the crime on 22 November 2020 in Hai Cinema residential area in Juba.

The body of the girl was discovered in the car belonging to the convicted father.

But the convict was found with the car key, prompting his immediate arrest.

Pitia was said to be alone at home when he raped the girl.

According to Judge Ongili Kuut OKum, the complainant, Denis Paul, who is the victim’s father reported the incident to police after his daughter was found unconscious in his neighbor’s vehicle.

The unnamed deceased girl later died while on treatment at Juba Teaching Hospital.

When the body was taken to Giada Hospital for autopsy, medical results indicated she was sexually assaulted and had her neck broken.

The Judge found Pitia guilty of violating articles 247 and 206 of the South Sudan penal code act.

Before passing the verdict, the Judge asked the deceased girl’s parents if they wanted to forgive the convict and take blood compensation.

In response, the family of the girl say they want Pitia hanged.

The High Court found Pitia guilty of two crimes, defilement and murder based on articles 247 and 206 of the South Sudan 2008 Penal Code.

Judge Ongili Kuut OKum read out the verdict this morning: “The convict Amos Pitia Henry, you have been charged with the following penalties: 1- A death sentence by hanging for violating the article 206 of 2008 penal code act. 2- The papers will be presented to the high court for approval. 3- The convict has the right of appeal within 14 days, it has been done by the High Court today 14/02/2022.”