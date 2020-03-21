Kiir forms high level committee for COVID-19

President Salva Kiir has formed a high-level task committee to take extra precautionary measures in combating the spread of coronavirus into South Sudan

As per a presidential decree read out on the state-run television last evening, the committee is chaired by President Salva Kiir.

He is deputized by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar who will be in charge of daily operations.

The committee consists of 13 members among them are nine ministers including the Minister of Health as the Secretary.

The nine ministers who members are; the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Minister of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs, Minister of the Interior, Minister of National Security, Minister of Finance and Planning, Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Minister of General Education, and the Minister of Transport.

Other members include the Governor of the Central Bank, Director General of General Intelligence Bureau, Director General of Internal Security Bureau and the Chief Executive Director Civil Aviation Authority.

The committee shall adopt the statement of the President and conduct a risk assessment to decide whether the country adopts the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to initiate a total shutdown or devise a different approach altogether while being mindful of the fact that South Sudan is a landlocked country.

The committee shall also ensure that quarantine centers are set up and fully equipped with medicines and medical personnel and in coordination with other health bodies including NGOs, development partners and security organs to ensure that citizens are informed of the COVID-19.

It also directs the ministry of finance to avail of the necessary implementation of the task.