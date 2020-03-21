21st March 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Kiir forms high level committee for COVID-19

Kiir forms high level committee for COVID-19

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 5 mins ago

President Salva Kiir addressing the nation in Juba, May 2019

President Salva Kiir has formed a high-level task committee to take extra precautionary measures in combating the spread of coronavirus into South Sudan

As per a presidential decree read out on the state-run television last evening, the committee is chaired by President Salva Kiir.

He is deputized by the First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar who will be in charge of daily operations.

The committee consists of 13 members among them are nine ministers including the Minister of Health as the Secretary.

The nine ministers who members are; the Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Minister of Defense and Veterans’ Affairs, Minister of the Interior, Minister of National Security, Minister of Finance and Planning, Minister of Trade and Industry, Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Technology, Minister of General Education, and the Minister of Transport.

Other members include the Governor of the Central Bank, Director General of General Intelligence Bureau, Director General of Internal Security Bureau and the Chief Executive Director Civil Aviation Authority.

The committee shall adopt the statement of the President and conduct a risk assessment to decide whether the country adopts the recommendations of the Ministry of Health to initiate a total shutdown or devise a different approach altogether while being mindful of the fact that South Sudan is a landlocked country.

The committee shall also ensure that quarantine centers are set up and fully equipped with medicines and medical personnel and in coordination with other health bodies including NGOs, development partners and security organs to ensure that citizens are informed of the COVID-19.

It also directs the ministry of finance to avail of the necessary implementation of the task.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir bans all gatherings 1

Kiir bans all gatherings

Published Monday, March 16, 2020

1st female defense minister assumes office 2

1st female defense minister assumes office

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir 3

SPLM/A-IO deputy chief of staff joins Kiir

Published Tuesday, March 17, 2020

What President Kiir told S. Sudanese about coronavirus 4

What President Kiir told S. Sudanese about coronavirus

Published Sunday, March 15, 2020

Nyandeng demands for three female governors 5

Nyandeng demands for three female governors

Published Thursday, March 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir forms high level committee for COVID-19

Published 5 mins ago

Parliament calls for suspension of the UN, Int’l. flights over coronavirus

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t closes schools, universities amid coronavirus fears

Published 3 hours ago

Troika urges RTGoNU to start ‘to deliver the peace deal in full’

Published 18 hours ago

Defence Minister hopes to unify forces ‘as soon as possible’

Published 19 hours ago

Hand sanitizers out of stock in Konyo-konyo market

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st March 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.