3rd July 2021
Kiir reconstitutes Council of States

Author: | Published: 4 hours ago

File: President Salva Kiir | Credit | Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir has reconstituted the Council of States, paving way for a functional national legislature.

The president appointed members from his SPLM party, Dr. Riek Machar’s SPLM-IO, and other opposition parties signatories to the revitalized peace agreement to the Upper House.

The Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGONU) had been running without a legitimate national legislature since the dissolution of the two houses in May this year.

Kiir then reconstituted the TNLA in May, but the law makers are yet to take oath of office.

This was after parties to the peace deal dragged reconstitution of both upper and lower houses for over a year despite the formation of the executive arm of the government.

This, according to observers, made it difficult for the enactment of laws that assist the transitional processes, including reforms spelled out in the peace agreement.

The Council of States, according to the revitalized peace agreement, will be expanded from 50 members to 100.

This story is being updated…please refresh page for full list of appointees.

