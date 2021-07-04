Thirty five MPs axed before taking oath

President Salva Kiir has revoked the appointment of 35 members of parliament to the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

In a presidential decree on Saturday evening, President Kiir revoked the appointment of up to 35 MPs, days before they are sworn into office.

The majority of those dropped were appointed on the incumbent SPLM-ITGONU ticket in May this year.

No reasons were given for their dismissal.

In Central Equatorial State, Kiir revoked the appointment of Jennifer Yabu Lasuba, Huda Michael Laila Daudi, Gowan John Elias, Suzy Anthony Juma, Emmanuel Taban Martin, and Diana Richard Wani – all from the incumbent SPLM-ITGONU.

In Eastern Equatoria State, Eunice Nakor Paul, Hellen Orasio, Daniel Naroi Lochek, and Pasca Ohisa Oduho also lost their seats.

In Jonglei State, seven appointees from the SPLM got their appointments revoked. They are Chol Paul Pawel, Nyang Chol Duor, James Guot Pur, Nyawaraga Martin Nyang, Elizabeth Akuol Chuang, Mary Akech Bior, and Tabitha Nyanchin Kuojo.

Others include Suzana Peter Machar in Lakes State, and Peter Lual Lual in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State-all SPLM members.

In Warrap, Mary Nyanut Ring Machar and Joseph Garang Maluil – all SPLM also lost their positions.

Maria Nyahok William in Upper Nile State of SSOA and Neima Abbas Eldo of SPLM in Western Bahr el Ghazal State are the sole MPs to have lost their positions in their respective states.

In Unity state, Mary Paul Ngundeng, Innocent Lazarus Latjor, and Simon Gatluak Pech Dak–SPLM members and Peter Gatkuoth Thot Pakam of SSOA also lost their positions.

Meanwhile in Western Equatoria State, four MPs—Anita David Gamu, Roselyn Samuel Abujohn, Sepura Siapai Richard, and Loto Alibiapai – all SPLM lost their positions.

In Pibor Administrative Area, three appointed MPs got their appointments revoked. They are Lawrence Ibon, Ongeso Cham Ader, and Kengen Jakor Bejo.

In Abyei Administrative Area, only Deng Arop Kuol of SPLM lost his position.

