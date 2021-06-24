Kiir reconstitutes public media bodies, with Mary Ajith as head of SSBC

President Salva Kiir on Wednesday reconstituted the boards of public media institutions and appointed the head of AMDISS, Mary Ajith as the chairperson of SSBC board.

The Presidential decree dissolved and appointed new members of the Board of Directors for three different media bodies. They include South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, Media Authority, and National Communication Authority.

President Kiir dissolved the Board of Directors for South Sudan Broadcasting Cooperation and appointed new members. The members are;

Ms. Mary Ajith Goch – Chairperson Dr. Chaplain Kara – Deputy Chairperson James Magok Chilim – Secretary and Executive Officer Dr. Victoria Anib – Member Ario Loro Lotong – Member Michael Tong Magok – Member Tereza Cirisio – Member Andrea Mach Mabior – Member Johnson Lotubi Lom – Member

In the decree, the former Board of Directors of Media Authority was dissolved and a new one was appointed. They include;

Ms. Atong Mayol Kur – Chairperson Joseph Iyaha Ibuyi – Deputy Chairperson Elijah Alier Kuai – Secretary and Executive Officer Tereza Modesto – Member Irene Ayaa – Member Majok Ayii Mourwel – Member Victor Bullen Baba – Member Ajoh Lual Akuei – Member Abraham Mariak Albino – Member

Kiir also dissolved the Board of Directors of the National Communication Authority and appointed new members. They are;

Professor John Apuruot Akech – Chairperson Hon. Jane Malet Kuol – Deputy Chairperson Hon. Napoleon Adok Gai – Security and Executive Officer Gen. Akol Koor Kuc – Member Dr. Wani Ladu Kenyi – Member Hon. Ochum Janet Carlo – Member Undersecretary Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs – Member Mr. Elijah Alier Kuai – Member Simon Akuei Deng – Representative from the Business Community – Member.

The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation

The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) is a national public service broadcaster in the country. It provides radio stations as well as television broadcasts through its VHF/UHF analogue transmitters in Juba.

Media Authority

The Media Authority was established through Media Authority Act 2013 to regulate the work of media in the county with a view to promoting an independent pluralistic media in the public interest.

The Act establishes an autonomous regulatory authority to oversee the media industry in South Sudan, defines the powers, functions and duties of the Authority.

National Communication Authority

The National Communication Authority (NCA) was established in July 2014 to regulate the communication sector to meet the changing demands of development and globalization.

It encourages a conducive environment favorable to promotion of communication services by ensuring free and fair competition and support of investment in this sector.

