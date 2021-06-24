You are here: Home | National News | Kiir reconstitutes public media bodies, with Mary Ajith as head of SSBC
President Salva Kiir on Wednesday reconstituted the boards of public media institutions and appointed the head of AMDISS, Mary Ajith as the chairperson of SSBC board.
The Presidential decree dissolved and appointed new members of the Board of Directors for three different media bodies. They include South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, Media Authority, and National Communication Authority.
President Kiir dissolved the Board of Directors for South Sudan Broadcasting Cooperation and appointed new members. The members are;
In the decree, the former Board of Directors of Media Authority was dissolved and a new one was appointed. They include;
Kiir also dissolved the Board of Directors of the National Communication Authority and appointed new members. They are;
The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation
The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) is a national public service broadcaster in the country. It provides radio stations as well as television broadcasts through its VHF/UHF analogue transmitters in Juba.
Media Authority
The Media Authority was established through Media Authority Act 2013 to regulate the work of media in the county with a view to promoting an independent pluralistic media in the public interest.
The Act establishes an autonomous regulatory authority to oversee the media industry in South Sudan, defines the powers, functions and duties of the Authority.
National Communication Authority
The National Communication Authority (NCA) was established in July 2014 to regulate the communication sector to meet the changing demands of development and globalization.
It encourages a conducive environment favorable to promotion of communication services by ensuring free and fair competition and support of investment in this sector.
