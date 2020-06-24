24th June 2020
Kiir tasks Igga with ending Jonglei conflict

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

VP James Wani Igga. File photo

President Salva Kiir has tasked Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga to resolve the ongoing conflict in Jonglei state and Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

There are reports of violent clashes continuing in Pibor Administrative Area following attacks by armed youth from greater Jonglei.

Fighting in Akobo County and Jalle Payam of Jonglei, Gumuruk County of Pibor Administrative Area have resulted in the death and displacement of civilians.

Most of the remote areas have continued to experience communal and tribal violence, mainly caused by cattle raiding, child abduction, and grazing land.

Dr. Wani Igga will lead a 13-member high-level committee to conduct meetings with elders from Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area to contain the security situation there.

The committee is expected to also identify the root causes of inter-communal violence and organize a peace conference between communities in the areas affected.

According to the President, the committee should bring on board all stakeholders in a bid to ensure lasting peace and stability between the two areas.

The republic order issued last evening also instructed the Wani Igga-led committee to immediately ensure the provision of relief and food aid to the affected communities.

The committee is deputized by Daniel Awet Akot. Other members include the Minister of Interior, Paul Mayom, and Daniel Abocha Ali.

It is shall also include; representatives of Bor South, Duk Padiet, Duk Payual, Twic East, Waat, Akobo, Pibor, Fangak and Ayod areas.

The committee shall submit its final report to the Presidency within 21 days.

