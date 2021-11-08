Kiir to visit Qatar, the first ever

8th November 2021
Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Mayiik Ayii, minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, boards a plane on Sunday, November 7, 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

A high-level government delegation has arrived in Doha, Qatar, ahead of President Kiir’s first ever working visit to the Gulf country.

The two countries are expected to discuss bilateral relations.

This include peace, security, economy, trade and infrastructure among others.

The delegation is comprises of the ministers of foreign affairs, finance and planning, investment, roads and bridges, higher education, agriculture, governor of central bank, managing director of the state oil firm Nilepet and secretary general of Islamic affairs among others.

The delegation, which arrived in Doha yesterday, is headed up by the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs, Tut Gatluak.

South Sudan owes the Qatar National Bank more than $500 million.

President Salva Kiir is expected to join the delegation in Doha soon.

