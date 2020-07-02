2nd July 2020
Kiir urged not to execute Magai

Author: Rosemary Wilfred | Published: 4 hours ago

Magai Matiop Ngong - a South Sudanese teenager who was sentenced to death by hanging when he was just 15 years old

Amnesty International reiterates its call for the government of South Sudan to commute the death sentence of Magai Matiop Ngong – a South Sudanese teenager who was sentenced to death by hanging when he was just 15 years old.

With no legal representation during his trial, Magai was convicted for killing his cousin – which he insists was an accident.

Magai, who may be roughly 18 years old now, was sentenced to death in November 2017 – while still a child, a decision that violates both South Sudan and international laws.

In an exclusive interview with Eye radio’s Rosemary Wilfred – Amnesty International’s legal advisor on the death penalty – Oluwatosin Popoola speaks about Magai’s case, what went wrong during his trial and why the death penalty is an ineffective mode of punishment.

Mr. Popoola also appealed to the President of the Republic of South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit -not to kill Magai, re-emphasizing that it’s illegal to use death to punish a child.

Clip 1:

Clip 2:

Amnesty International is campaigning for an end to the use of the death penalty across the world.

