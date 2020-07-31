31st July 2020
Kiir urges Muslims to further communal unity

Author: Garang Abraham Malaak

The Islamic Council in South Sudan stopped any activity that requires more than three persons.

President Salva Kiir has called on the Muslim renew their spirit of communal unity and dedication to service for the less fortunate in the society as they celebrate Eid al Adha today.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, Kiir reference to the teachings of Ibrahim’s faith in God when he agreed to sacrifice his son has commanded.

“May his obedience to God’s authority guide you as you partake with your families, neighbors and friends in Eid festivities,” he stated.

The President expressed his solidary with Muslims who have missed the pilgrimage this year because of coronavirus pandemic.

He called on the Muslim community to strictly observe the World Health Organization preventive measures as they celebrate the day.

Kiir said this should include adhering to social distancing rules, avoiding overcrowded places, wearing of the mask and washing hands regularly with soap and water.

“Kindly observe and adhere to social distancing rules as you celebrate Eid al Adha,” he stressed.

Islamic events have been interrupted by the onset of the coronavirus this year.

In March this year, the Islamic Council in South Sudan suspended Friday prayers and all activities as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

The council ordered all its branches in the States, Imams of mosques and Islamic centers to stop any activity that requires more than three persons.

By the orders of the President, social, religious or political gatherings are still banned.

But there have been citings of officials and ordinary people violating coronavirus preventive measures across the country.

