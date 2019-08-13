Killer floods hit Aweil town

A 10-year-old boy has reportedly died and three others have been injured by floodwaters in Aweil State capital, Aweil.

According to residents of Aweil town, floodwaters submerged hundreds of houses in multiple areas and unconfirmed number of people have lost their lives over the last 24 hours in various areas of the town.

Its reported that several homes have been destroyed and hundreds of people have been displaced by the weekend floods.

People’s livelihood have also been seriously disrupted as tree branches, scraps and destroyed-house-materials flood the streets of the town.

In one area, a resident said roofs fell on people while they tried to seek shelter in their houses.

“This is the second time for this area to experience such heavy floods, houses have been destroyed and people have been affected. A 50 years old woman is in a critical condition at the hospital after the roof fell on her, and two children were also injured, but they are okay,” John Aleu, a resident of the town told Eye Radio.

The residents believe more bodies are lying under the heap of scraps and rubble that has been sliding through the town the whole weekend.

Peter Kuot Dut, Aweil state Branch Director of the Red Cross confirmed the dire situation.

“It’s true, the flooding is very serious in Aweil,” he said.

He said hundreds of houses have been marooned and floodwaters have entered more homes and shops in the residential. In some cases, the water level has reached abnormal heights.

On Tuesday morning, Aweil state Council of Ministers headed by Governor Akeen Tong held an emergency meeting over the situation.

The state authorities say many people are in dire need of shelter, and food items.

Last week, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management said it is unable to respond to any emergency because of lack of funds.

South Sudan depends entirely on international aid organizations to address its humanitarian challenges.