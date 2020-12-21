22nd December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Lakes State bans local alcohol

Lakes State bans local alcohol

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 13 hours ago

 

Authorities in Lakes State have banned the sale and consumption of traditional liquor to curb insecurity in the area.

The directives came after some youth reportedly caused havoc in the state capital Rumbek when security agents tried to disarm them.

The executive director of Rumbek Centre County, Madit Malual Ater says the ban on locally brewed alcohol will be implemented across the state until the disarmament exercise is complete.

“They take to “knock out” and fight themselves that is why we have banned it,” Malual said on Monday.

“We noticed it is damaging our people, and it is causing insecurity and also sabotaging the disarmament process and other administrative issues.”

Mr. Malual said the ban affects only locally brewed alcohol.

“All the youth from rural and urban areas have been indulged in alcohol consumption.  The youth buy alcohol and consume and kill themselves in the cattle camps and youth in towns have been causing havoc, looting people’s property,” Mr. Malual added.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Imam sentenced to prison for defilement 1

Imam sentenced to prison for defilement

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020

Investigate ‘notorious’ NSS for human rights violations -HRW 2

Investigate ‘notorious’ NSS for human rights violations -HRW

Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020

People want Kiir, Machar to “step aside” – ND report 3

People want Kiir, Machar to “step aside” – ND report

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020

J1 rejects ND report that asks Kiir and Machar to leave politics 4

J1 rejects ND report that asks Kiir and Machar to leave politics

Published Friday, December 18, 2020

S.Sudan climbs a step in UN human development rankings 5

S.Sudan climbs a step in UN human development rankings

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

No travel restrictions on Dr. Machar, IGAD says

Published 12 hours ago

National Dialogue disowns ‘step aside’ report

Published 12 hours ago

Lakes State bans local alcohol

Published 13 hours ago

Three detained over killing of six in Tonj

Published 13 hours ago

IGAD chair urges leaders to address challenges facing their countries

Published 17 hours ago

Joseph Lagu receiving Covid-19 treatment

Published Sunday, December 20, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.