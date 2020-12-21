Lakes State bans local alcohol

Authorities in Lakes State have banned the sale and consumption of traditional liquor to curb insecurity in the area.

The directives came after some youth reportedly caused havoc in the state capital Rumbek when security agents tried to disarm them.

The executive director of Rumbek Centre County, Madit Malual Ater says the ban on locally brewed alcohol will be implemented across the state until the disarmament exercise is complete.

“They take to “knock out” and fight themselves that is why we have banned it,” Malual said on Monday.



“We noticed it is damaging our people, and it is causing insecurity and also sabotaging the disarmament process and other administrative issues.”

Mr. Malual said the ban affects only locally brewed alcohol.

“All the youth from rural and urban areas have been indulged in alcohol consumption. The youth buy alcohol and consume and kill themselves in the cattle camps and youth in towns have been causing havoc, looting people’s property,” Mr. Malual added.



