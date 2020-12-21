22nd December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Three detained over killing of six in Tonj

Three detained over killing of six in Tonj

Author: Priscah Akol | Published: 12 hours ago

Geographic map of Tonj

Authorities in Tonj north in Warrap State have arrested three people following the killing of six people in communal violence on Friday.

The incident left four others wounded.

The fighting was triggered when armed youth attacked a cattle camp there.

According to the Secretary-General of the defunct Tonj State, there has been a series of road attacks in the area.

Gabriel Awan Mapuoc said the local authorities are holding peace talks between the two rival communities to restore peace.

“We have arrested three people who are connected with the incident,” Gabriel Awan told Eye Radio on Monday.

“Today we are going to meet Noi community on the other side so that we have peace returning to the communities. We have managed to stop the fighting, as we speak there is relative peace between these communities.”

In August, more than 130 people were killed in Tonj East County when fighting erupted between soldiers and civilians amidst a disarmament exercise in the region.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Imam sentenced to prison for defilement 1

Imam sentenced to prison for defilement

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020

Investigate ‘notorious’ NSS for human rights violations -HRW 2

Investigate ‘notorious’ NSS for human rights violations -HRW

Published Tuesday, December 15, 2020

People want Kiir, Machar to “step aside” – ND report 3

People want Kiir, Machar to “step aside” – ND report

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020

J1 rejects ND report that asks Kiir and Machar to leave politics 4

J1 rejects ND report that asks Kiir and Machar to leave politics

Published Friday, December 18, 2020

S.Sudan climbs a step in UN human development rankings 5

S.Sudan climbs a step in UN human development rankings

Published Thursday, December 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

No travel restrictions on Dr. Machar, IGAD says

Published 12 hours ago

National Dialogue disowns ‘step aside’ report

Published 12 hours ago

Lakes State bans local alcohol

Published 12 hours ago

Three detained over killing of six in Tonj

Published 12 hours ago

IGAD chair urges leaders to address challenges facing their countries

Published 17 hours ago

Joseph Lagu receiving Covid-19 treatment

Published Sunday, December 20, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.