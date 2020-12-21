Three detained over killing of six in Tonj

Authorities in Tonj north in Warrap State have arrested three people following the killing of six people in communal violence on Friday.

The incident left four others wounded.

The fighting was triggered when armed youth attacked a cattle camp there.

According to the Secretary-General of the defunct Tonj State, there has been a series of road attacks in the area.

Gabriel Awan Mapuoc said the local authorities are holding peace talks between the two rival communities to restore peace.

“We have arrested three people who are connected with the incident,” Gabriel Awan told Eye Radio on Monday.

“Today we are going to meet Noi community on the other side so that we have peace returning to the communities. We have managed to stop the fighting, as we speak there is relative peace between these communities.”

In August, more than 130 people were killed in Tonj East County when fighting erupted between soldiers and civilians amidst a disarmament exercise in the region.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



IGAD chair urges leaders to address challenges facing their countries Previous Post