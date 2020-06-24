24th June 2020
You are here: Home  |  National News | States   |   Lam Akol’s NDM nominates candidate for Jonglei governorship

Lam Akol’s NDM nominates candidate for Jonglei governorship

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 min ago

Mahjuob Biel Turuk, Secretary-General of the National Democratic Movement. Courtesy

The National Democratic Movement says it has nominated its Secretary-General, Mahjuob Biel Turuk for the governorship of Jonglei state.

NDM is a member of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance.

The alliance was allocated Jonglei state last week following a meeting between President Salva Kiir and the leader of the SPLM-IO, Dr. Riek Machar.

They offered six states to the SPLM and three states to the SPLM-IO.

The Opposition Alliance was given Jonglei State as its share.

But the coalition has issued conflicting statements regarding the new deal.

SSOA’s Chairperson, Josephine Joseph Lagu rejected the decision saying they were not consulted through their representative, Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi.

She insisted that they want Upper Nile state that has been given to the SPLM-IO.

However, a group led by the alliance’s Secretary-General said the decision by Kiir and Machar is the right step in the right direction.

The statement was issued by Dr. Lam Akol who is also the leader of the National Democratic Movement, NDM.

In a follow-up statement seen by Eye Radio yesterday, Dr. Lam said NDM has officially nominated Mahjoub Biel to be appointed as governor for Jonglei state.

He said the National Democratic Movement, the South Sudan Liberation Movement and the Federal Democratic Party have not been represented in the revitalized transitional government.

Dr. Lam stated called on other parties in the alliance to support the NDM’s nominee.

The Opposition Alliance is made up of the Federal Democratic Party, National Salvation Front, People’s Democratic Movement, South Sudan Liberation Movement, and South Sudan National Movement for Change.

It also includes South Sudan Patriotic Movement, South Sudan United Movement, United Democratic Republican Alliance and the National Democratic Movement.

