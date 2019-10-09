Leaders warned against making reckless statements

A civil society activist has cautioned leaders against making utterances that would likely create more doubts and make the public lose hope in the peace agreement.

The signatories to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement are expected to set up a unity government next month.

However, peace party officials, particularly government officials, have been making what many would call anti-peace utterances of late.

During a prayer organized by the church at the presidential place in Juba recently, President Salva Kiir told the gathering that he would establish the new government of national unity with or without Dr. Riek Machar.

Dr. Machar is Kiir’s main co-signatory, whom the peace accord reinstates as the first vice president.

Just last week, Information Minister Michael Makuei categorically stated that incorporation of the R-ARCISS into constitution now is a joke.

Incorporation of the peace deal into the transition constitution emphasizes development and equitable sharing of national wealth, establishment of revenue fund and restructuring of some financial institutions.

Edmund Yakani, executive director of CEPO, says political statements should be issued in support of the revitalized agreement, but not contrary to it.

“We are asking the political leaders that never confuse the citizens by having positions that act as a pre-condition or act as a threat [to the peace deal],” Yakani told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

He encouraged the leaders to dialogue more rather than making public statements that contradict the spirit of the revitalized peace agreement:

“If the primary parties to the agreement are having the responsibility of making sure citizens are not confused, but are well informed, let them have a meeting in Juba.”