17th September 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Lifeless bodies of two S. Sudanese girls found in Khartoum

Lifeless bodies of two S. Sudanese girls found in Khartoum

Authors: Obaj Okuj | | Published: 12 seconds ago

Aerial view of Khartoum twins city

Police in Sudan have found lifeless bodies of two South Sudanese girls inside a broken vehicle in Jebel Aulia in Khartoum.

This is according a South Sudanese activist based in Khartoum.

Achol Malong said the initial reports of the Police, has indicated that the post-mortem showed that the young girls had been raped, before their death.

She stated that the two teenage girls were raped in an uninhabited area by unknown persons.

But Achol Malong says, the Sudanese police have arrested five suspects in the case, and they will be arrange to trial as soon as the investigation is completed.

Achol Malong told Eye Radio on Friday from Khartoum that reports indicate that the teenage girls are refugees in the Bentiu camp in Jabal Aulia locality north of Khartoum.

However, the human rights activist, says recently the cases of rape and criminal acts have increased in Khartoum.

Achol Malong, says that in less than two weeks, the Sudanese capital witnessed many cases of rape and murder, including the Sudanese themselves.

According to Sudanese law, anyone who commits rape upon conviction is sentenced to death.

Jabal Aulia is a village in the north-central part of Sudan, about 40 km south of Khartoum.

Jabal Aulia became a refugee camp during the Second Sudanese Civil War, housing more than 100,000 inhabitants.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese 1

Uganda agrees to scrap visa fees for S Sudanese

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants 2

Finance ministry has ‘no liquidity’ to pay civil servants

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills 3

Cabinet approves amendment for security bills

Published Sunday, September 12, 2021

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions 4

S. Sudan loses over 1 billion SSP every month in tax exemptions

Published Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Three injured in attack on ambulance along Juba-Nimule road 5

Three injured in attack on ambulance along Juba-Nimule road

Published Thursday, September 16, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lifeless bodies of two S. Sudanese girls found in Khartoum

Published 12 seconds ago

Travelers, motorists speak out about Juba-Kajokeji road

Published 15 mins ago

Walk the talk, on insecurity along Juba-Nimule road, govt told

Published 23 mins ago

Over 30,000 refugees in Khartoum to return home in Ruweng

Published 2 hours ago

IMF promises to offer S. Sudan more support

Published 3 hours ago

IGAD told to bring Riek and Gatwech to the table

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th September 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.