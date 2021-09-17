Lifeless bodies of two S. Sudanese girls found in Khartoum

Police in Sudan have found lifeless bodies of two South Sudanese girls inside a broken vehicle in Jebel Aulia in Khartoum.

This is according a South Sudanese activist based in Khartoum.

Achol Malong said the initial reports of the Police, has indicated that the post-mortem showed that the young girls had been raped, before their death.

She stated that the two teenage girls were raped in an uninhabited area by unknown persons.

But Achol Malong says, the Sudanese police have arrested five suspects in the case, and they will be arrange to trial as soon as the investigation is completed.

Achol Malong told Eye Radio on Friday from Khartoum that reports indicate that the teenage girls are refugees in the Bentiu camp in Jabal Aulia locality north of Khartoum.

However, the human rights activist, says recently the cases of rape and criminal acts have increased in Khartoum.

Achol Malong, says that in less than two weeks, the Sudanese capital witnessed many cases of rape and murder, including the Sudanese themselves.

According to Sudanese law, anyone who commits rape upon conviction is sentenced to death.

Jabal Aulia is a village in the north-central part of Sudan, about 40 km south of Khartoum.

Jabal Aulia became a refugee camp during the Second Sudanese Civil War, housing more than 100,000 inhabitants.