17th September 2021
Journalists urged to adhere to ethics of the profession

Author: Ronyo William | Published: 3 mins ago

Atong Majok, addressing participants of a one-day workshop organized by AMDISS to promote media freedom in South Sudan - credit | AMDISS | Sept 16, 2021

Journalists across the country have been urged to practice professional journalism as enshrined in South Sudan constitution, the Chairperson of the Media Authority Board has said.

Chairperson, Atong Majok Kur emphasizes that it is the responsibility of journalists to familiarize themselves with the laws governing the media in the country.

She made the remarks on Thursday while addressing participants of a one-day workshop organized by AMDISS to promote media freedom in South Sudan.

“You hear that it is the responsibility of even individuals working in media houses to promote the freedom of expression. It is not only the government, we have role to play. It’s not only the security agencies,” Atong Majok said.

“It is important for the journalists to be very careful about the laws that we have. I don’t know how many of us here have the Media Authority Act with them, or policies under Media Authority? Do we go through them as broadcasting media houses? Do we go through the principles of Print media? We need to go through all these in order to be well equipped to promote freedom expression.”

She called on AMDISS to raise funds to facilitate the establishment of media appeal board and other committees to render legal aid to journalists and media houses.

The workshop drew together 45 participants from the media fraternity, lawyers, freelance journalists, and civil society organizations respectively.

They discussed the pertinent issues that infringe the work of the media and forge a way forward for more media open space and freedom of expression in the country.

According to 2021 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders in May, South Sudan was ranked number 139 out of 180 countries.

The report stated that journalists have faced harassment, arbitrary detention, torture, and even death in instances where they did not practice self-censorship.

