7th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
COVID-19 Statistics
LocationConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
South Sudan7420
East Africa1519
55143
World3,820,689
1,303,097265,094

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Education | National News | News   |   Long distance learning to benefit few students-activist

Long distance learning to benefit few students-activist

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 2 mins ago

As Covid-19 continues to spread across the globe, South Sudan has initiated distance learning program for students. .Photo credit: Bruno Bierrenbach Feder.

A human rights activist has criticized the Long Distance Learning initiative by the Ministry of General Education, saying it will benefit only a few South Sudanese pupils.

In March, the government of South Sudan suspended learning institutions as part of coronavirus preventive measures.

This prompted the Ministry of General Education to initiate a Distance Learning program to close up the gap, as schools remain closed in response to Covid-19.

The Girls’ Education South Sudan or GESS said it would support the proposed adaptive project that would involve the use of radios and other media, such as SMS to reach out to pupils across South Sudan.

However, this approach according to a human rights activist will only benefit a few pupils of elites, leaving out the vulnerable majority population who don’t have access to electricity and radios.

Reech Malual who is the director of the Screen of Rights organization called on the Ministry of General Education to seek other alternatives or invest those resources into fighting COVID-19.

“Let’s take education as a right, you cannot come up for example and say a thousand pupils whose families are enjoying government services or they have their parents that are well off to be the one to benefit from that program, it doesn’t make sense,” he said on Thursday.

“You are trying to rule out the majority of South Sudanese some of them may become doctors or presidents in the future, you cannot rule them out because they don’t have the capacity.”

According to GESS, the program will be supporting learners, education managers, and practitioners and helping with recovery efforts so that schools can reopen safely.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases 1

S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases

Published Friday, May 1, 2020

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases 2

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Published Monday, May 4, 2020

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’ 3

S.Sudan eyes Madagascan herb for Covid-19 ‘cure’

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020

World Bank approves $40m for S. Sudan’s poor 4

World Bank approves $40m for S. Sudan’s poor

Published Thursday, April 30, 2020

Refugees in Uganda ‘collect mangoes to survive’ inside S.Sudan 5

Refugees in Uganda ‘collect mangoes to survive’ inside S.Sudan

Published Sunday, May 3, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Long distance learning to benefit few students-activist

Published 2 mins ago

Unified forces to be deployed within 30 days

Published 4 hours ago

Covid-19: 16 more test positive

Published 19 hours ago

Fresh clashes in Lainya

Published 21 hours ago

Activist condemns armed clashes in Yei

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Youth Union blasts forces for ignoring social distancing order

Published Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.