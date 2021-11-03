3rd November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | Peace   |   Mabior quits politics days after meeting President Kiir

Mabior quits politics days after meeting President Kiir

Author : Koang Pal | Published: 11 seconds ago

Mabior John Garang de Mabior at Juba International Airport shortly after speaking to Eye Radio awaiting his flight to Nairobi Kenya - Nov. 3, 2021 - Lou Nelson | Eye Radio

The son of late John Garang de Mabior has said he has quit active politics for advocacy work, days after meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba.

 

Mabior is now the chairman of South Sudan National Conservation – a newly registered non-governmental organization based in Juba.

The advocacy group focuses on macro-politics, agriculture, democracy and governance, among others.

His active political journey started after the 2013 crisis, when he later participated in the peace negotiations; became the minister of water and irrigation and later as the deputy minister of interior.

But in June last year, he resigned from the position, citing insecurity and lack of political will to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

After his appointment, Mabior had threatened to resign from the government if the peace parties failed to implement the security arrangements in 8 months.

In a June 2020 resignation letter addressed to Dr. Machar, the SPLM-IO leader, Mabior Garang said the SPLM headed by President Salva Kiir had no “intention to implement” the revitalized peace agreement.

Part of the security arrangements include demilitarization of all major towns and civilian centers, disarmament of civilians and the unification of forces.

Mabior also criticized the Presidency for its inadequate response to contain the spread of coronavirus despite surging numbers in recent weeks.

“I personally don’t like politics but the condition of our country has forced us into politics. So we have a local NGO because we believe in the civil authorities in the New Sudan and how we need to empower our people,” Mabior told Eye Radio at the Juba International Airport this afternoon.

“When you say democracy, it is not to say democracy with your mouth and your tongue, but it is to empower people so that they can be democratic themselves.

“I’m not belonging to any political party as of now. The national conversation South Sudan is a local NGO, we are doing farming activities, we have a lot of ideas, I don’t want to disclose some of them now because they are kind of still in preparation stages.

Mabior points out that the concept of national conversation was an idea that was conceived during New Sudan.

“The national conversation is a local NGO, it has its history in the civil authorities of New Sudan, it has its roots in the civil authorities of New Sudan.

“In 1997 as students, we traveled to Yei, we went to Maridi, Yambio all the way to Nzara, we were University students. The national conversation in South Sudan is the same kind of concept.

“The people of South Sudan need to have a conversation for us to be able to forge an identity,” he concluded.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’ 1

Five plane crash victims ‘burn beyond recognition’

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers 2

Why S Sudan will produce incompetent doctors, lawyers

Published Monday, November 1, 2021

Herders kill Wau man over a reply 3

Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Published Thursday, October 28, 2021

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers 4

Guinea strongman Doumbouya retires 1,000 soldiers

Published Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Bor police harass women over “too short” skirts 5

Bor police harass women over “too short” skirts

Published Friday, October 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mabior quits politics days after meeting President Kiir

Published 11 seconds ago

Death toll of S Sudanese killed in Khartoum protest rises to 4

Published 2 hours ago

You can now buy an aircraft for as low as $50 in Kenya

Published 2 hours ago

End ‘sexual harassment’ against female journalists – says media advocate

Published 3 hours ago

U.S urges TPLF not to capture Addis Ababa

Published 5 hours ago

Udier expectant mothers trek to Ethiopia to access treatment

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.