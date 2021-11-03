Mabior quits politics days after meeting President Kiir

Mabior is now the chairman of South Sudan National Conservation – a newly registered non-governmental organization based in Juba.

The advocacy group focuses on macro-politics, agriculture, democracy and governance, among others.

His active political journey started after the 2013 crisis, when he later participated in the peace negotiations; became the minister of water and irrigation and later as the deputy minister of interior.

But in June last year, he resigned from the position, citing insecurity and lack of political will to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

After his appointment, Mabior had threatened to resign from the government if the peace parties failed to implement the security arrangements in 8 months.

In a June 2020 resignation letter addressed to Dr. Machar, the SPLM-IO leader, Mabior Garang said the SPLM headed by President Salva Kiir had no “intention to implement” the revitalized peace agreement.

Part of the security arrangements include demilitarization of all major towns and civilian centers, disarmament of civilians and the unification of forces.

Mabior also criticized the Presidency for its inadequate response to contain the spread of coronavirus despite surging numbers in recent weeks.

“I personally don’t like politics but the condition of our country has forced us into politics. So we have a local NGO because we believe in the civil authorities in the New Sudan and how we need to empower our people,” Mabior told Eye Radio at the Juba International Airport this afternoon.

“When you say democracy, it is not to say democracy with your mouth and your tongue, but it is to empower people so that they can be democratic themselves.

“I’m not belonging to any political party as of now. The national conversation South Sudan is a local NGO, we are doing farming activities, we have a lot of ideas, I don’t want to disclose some of them now because they are kind of still in preparation stages.

Mabior points out that the concept of national conversation was an idea that was conceived during New Sudan.

“The national conversation is a local NGO, it has its history in the civil authorities of New Sudan, it has its roots in the civil authorities of New Sudan.

“In 1997 as students, we traveled to Yei, we went to Maridi, Yambio all the way to Nzara, we were University students. The national conversation in South Sudan is the same kind of concept.

“The people of South Sudan need to have a conversation for us to be able to forge an identity,” he concluded.