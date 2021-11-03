3rd November 2021
Death toll of S Sudanese killed in Khartoum protest rises to 4

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 37 seconds ago

The death toll of South Sudanese nationals killed in the political unrests in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has risen to four.

This is according to a South Sudan human rights activist based in Khartoum.

Achol Malong told Eye Radio via phone from Khartoum this morning that all of the victims were killed by stray bullets.

They are Majak Makak Deng, Makak Yei Lual and Lual Akot Lual, aged 21, 22 and 30, respectively.

“We have four people who have lost their lives there in 30th October demonstrations by live bullets in different areas of Omdurman, Buri and Khartoum. Now, we have four South Sudanese killed and the other four with serious injuries,” Achol Malong told Eye Radio.

Last Monday, the military in the neighboring Sudan dissolved the civilian government and arrested leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

This prompted those opposed to the military takeover to take to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported.

Media reports suggest that at least 10 people have been reported killed.

Last month, an official advised South Sudanese nationals in Sudan to stay indoors to avoid being caught up in the protests.

