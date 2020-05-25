Machar urges public to test for COVID-19

25th May 2020
Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 2 mins ago

Dr. Riek Machar, First Vice President and Angelina Teny, Minister of Defense speak at their residence in Juba on Sunday May 24, 2020. PHOTO: First Vice President Office's Press Unit Republic of South Sudan

South Sudan’s First Vice President has called on people to immediately seek medical attention as soon as they experience any form of respiratory illness.

Dr. Riek Machar urges the public not to ignore health-related issues like flu or cough.

He stressed that the coronavirus test is free and necessary to detect the virus at an early stage.

According to the World Health Organization, the most common symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, tiredness and fever. 

It says some people may develop more severe forms of the disease, such as pneumonia. 

WHO added that the best way to confirm if one has the virus-producing coronavirus disease is through a laboratory test.

“I am urging everybody if you have a cough, flu or high temperature don’t wait and say I am not going to the hospital,” Dr. Riek Machar said while giving the nation an update on his health.

He emphasized that early detection of the virus will enable health personnel to respond to the virus.

“You need to go to the hospital and request the doctors to take your sample and test you for coronavirus,” Machar stressed.

Dr. Riek Machar who recently tested positive for the virus says he is in a stable condition. The Minister of Defense, Angelina Teny is also said to be in a stable condition.

“Since we tested, it’s been 11 days now, and by the grace of God, we are going to be well,” he told the state television, SSBC, on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

The First Vice President also thanked President Salva Kiir “for wishing us quick recovery and wishing us good health.”

The World Health Organization notes that most of the people who catch coronavirus can recover and eliminate the virus from their bodies. 

It advises that if one has a cough, fever, and difficulty breathing, they should immediately seek medical care – but call the health facility by telephone first.

