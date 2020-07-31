Machar’s office upbeat about delayed peace tasks

The Office of the First Vice President has reassured the public and international guarantors that efforts are being made to complete the formation of the full transitional government.

Dr. Riek Machar spokesperson acknowledged the delays in the structuring of the state governments and the reconstitution of the national parliament.

President Salva Kiir and the SPLM-IO leader, Dr. Riek Machar are yet to agree on a governor for Upper Nile state.

The parties have not established the full government of the states, except for the appointment of 9 governors and 3 Chief Administrators.

They are also yet to submit names of nominees to the National Constitutional Amendment Committee for verification and appointment by the President.

This week, the Embassy of the United States in South Sudan raised concerns over delays of such crucial agreement tasks that were supposed to be completed 5 months ago.

It notes that the continued absence of empowered state and county administrations is affecting the execution of the ambitious reform agenda envisioned in the peace deal.

The US stressed that the permanent constitutional process, economic governance reforms, and transitional justice institutions are priorities that cannot wait.

“We note that time is passing quickly with no movement on a complex array of priorities…The business of accountable governance must and should proceed even in these trying times,” the statement partially read.

In response, the spokesperson in the Office of the First Vice President, James Gatdet says consultations are ongoing over the pending matters.

“I believe it goes back to the technicality of this work as committees are still working on it,” said Gatdet.

Last week, President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar established a committee to formulate the structures of the new state governments.

The new committee was given 48 hours to summarize the views of various stakeholders on the nature of local government levels. The outcome of their consultation is not yet known.

“Once the work is done then the formation will take place. I think the dateline will pass but it is not an intentional thing, it is a matter of technicality,” Mr. Gatdet added.

Yesterday, President Salva Kiir called on South Sudanese to support their leaders in their efforts to consolidate peace and reconciliation.

Kiir urged the public to also embrace peaceful coexistence as a way of supporting the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.