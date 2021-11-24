Malakal health workers down tools over shortage of medical supplies

More than 60 health workers at Malakal Teaching Hospital have vowed not to report to work unless the public health facility receives medical supplies.



The workers stopped going to work last Friday in protest against lack of medicines and drugs at the hospital.

This, the 69 striking workers say, also couples with their demand for clearance of incentive arrears.

Joseph Kuol, a medical assistant at the outpatient clinic of Malakal Teaching Hospital, was speaking to Eye Radio…

“We are striking due to lack of medical supplies. Patient cards for medical diagnosis and prescriptions papers, even the medicines are not there, plus the issue of money – our payment,”

“The main issue is stationeries for our work, because patients need to be documented, and when we asked the NGOs responsible here, there was no answer. So that is our main issue secondly the unpaid incentives.”

Malakal authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

